Taoiseach set for Brexit meeting in Clane

Taoiseach Enda Kenny will address a major public meeting on Brexit in Clane tomorrow (Monday) as part of a series of meetings being organised by the Fine Gael Brexit Response Group, which was established by the Taoiseach in Autumn 2016.

The Taoiseach is the keynote speaker at the Kildare meeting, which will also be attended by Fine Gael representatives, Mairead McGuinness MEP, Bernard Durkan TD and Martin Heydon TD. It takes place in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane today at 7pm.

Sectoral perspectives on Brexit will be represented by guest speakers, to include: Matt Dempsey, former editor Irish Farmers Journal; Allan Shine, CEO County Kildare Chamber of Commerce; and Gerry McCormack, Manufacturing Division SIPTU.