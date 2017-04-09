Curragh Life cash donated to Defence Forces Benevolent Fund

Brig Gen. Joe Mulligan, Officer Commanding of the Curragh Camp and Mary O’Shea,Curragh History Group treasurer, are pictured recently presenting the cheque for €1,000 from funds raised from the publication of Curragh, Life in 1916 to Lt. Col. Ollie Barbour on behalf of the Defence Forces Benevolent Fund, and Barbara Geraghty, Chairperson, at the Curragh History Group meeting, on Tuesday evening, March 28.

Photo Tony Keane.