Scoil Mhuire, Newbridge, starts to 'Walk on Wednesday'

Scoil Mhuire Senior School has put their green foot forward and launched their first WOW day (Walk on Wednesday) on Wednesday, March 29.

The school’s new active travel initiative encourages pupils, parents and teachers to walk, cycle, park ‘n‘ stride or carpool to school every Wednesday to kick-start a greener and healthier approach to travel on the school journey.

There were two walking buses from two locations being led by parents and sixth class children.

Pupils wore their hi-visibility vests to school and showed great support for first WOW day.

Those who walked, cycled, car-pooled or used park n’ stride signed in and got a special travel sticker and a raffle ticket.

In preparation, the school’s Green-Schools Committee carried out a ‘walk-ability audit’ of the local area to assess the safety of walking routes to the school.

The day was a great success with almost all children taking part.

The WOW day launch is an important step for the school towards their fourth Green Flag from An Taisce for the theme of sustainable travel.

Scoil Mhuire Senior School is looking forward to creating a culture of using sustainable travel for the school journey on an ongoing basis.