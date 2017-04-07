Walking Sunday fun run for Punchestown

McAuley Place, who provide independent living for elderly people at their Sallins Road premises will host a two-mile fun run in conjunction with Naas Rugby Club, in Punchestown on April 23 at 1.30pm, as part of the Walking Sunday festival.

Sponsorship cards are available through Naas RFC and McAuley Place or can be obtained on the day.

This event is open to all as this is a community event.

There will be a raffle held afterwards on the main stage at approximately 2.30pm for all who submit their sponsorship cards. There will be medals for the first 100 children who complete the run and a well deserved bottle of water for all who complete it. There will be a variety of other family fun events and activities.