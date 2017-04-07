Population explosion in Kildare shown in Census returns

County Kildare had the third highest percentage increase in population in the State in the five years to 2016, according to newly released Census figures.

Only Meath and Dublin experienced a higher rate of growth.

The county Kildare population increased 5.8% to 222,504, while State’s numbers increased by 3.8%.

Within the county, the increases varied between electoral divisions around the county but just fourteen areas or around 15% of the districts or sub-districts experienced a fall in population.

The largest drop was in Killashee sub district, a 14% fall to 265.

In the past, large increases reflected new residential building on or around town boundaries.

In the Census 2016, the largest increase was for the relatively small area of Old Connell, near Newbridge, where the population grew 22.7% to 1,109.

This was followed by Straffan division which grew by 328 people to 2,034, a rise of 19.2%.

Next was Maynooth town, where there was a 16.8% rise to 15,905.

The Monasterevin district saw a 12.6% rise to 4,896.

Kilcock saw an increase of 693 people to 6,927, up 11.5%, and was followed closely by Rathangan, up 10.5% to 2,511.

The Celbridge No 1 rural area saw its population rise 7% to 67,049, while the Naas No 1 Rural area rose 5.3% to 88,481. The town of Celbridge saw a 2% rise to 15,630, up 307 people.

The Donaghcumper district in Celbridge saw a 9.1% rise to 6,277 people.

The town of Naas grew 3.8% to 21,493 while Clane grew 5.4% to 7,935.

Kildare town grew 5.7% to 9,859 while Robertstown saw a 3.1% rise to 1,982.

The Edenderry No 2 rural area grew 5.1% to 12,359