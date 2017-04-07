County Kildare traveller numbers fall

COUNTY Kildare experienced one of the largest relative drops in members of the travelling community resident in the county between 2011-2016, new Census returns from the Central Statistics Office, indicate.

The number of members of the travelling community registered in the county on the night of the Census last year was 739, a 15% drop on the 2011 Census.

There were 30,987 travellers in the State, comprising 6.6 per 1,000 of population on Census night.

This compared to 29,495 in 2011, when they comprised 6.5 for every 1000 people.

In county Kildare the figure was 4.2 in 2011, but this fell to 3.4 in 2016.

That relative or drop was the second highest in the State.

Cork county (3 per thousand) and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown (1.9 per 1000) were the only counties to have a lower proportion of travellers per 1,000 of population than Kildare.

There were 971 registered in Meath (5 per 1000) and Wicklow had 783 (5.6 per 1000).

There were 780 in Laois (9.3 per 1000).

Longford saw its numbers grow 40.8% to 1,046, leaving it with 25.7 travellers per 1000 population. Galway City had 21.2 per 1000