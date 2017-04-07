There are five patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

This relatively low figure reflects a general trend in this region and across the country.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation the worst affected hospital in the Eastern region is Tallaght, where 25 patients are waiting on a bed. But the number of patients on trolleys at Beaumont, Connolly, St. James’s and St. Vincent’s is in single digits.

There are a dozen patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 14 at Tullamore.