Stores in Naas, Newbridge, Kildare town and Maynooth take awards

Convenience stores in four local towns have received excellence awards.

MACE awards its stores which pass gruelling year-long inspections including unnannounced store audits, legal compliance tests, financial and food hygiene audits and visits from mystery shoppers.

Brennan’s of Ballymany, Newbridge, Lyon’s of Kildare town and Sherry’s of Maynooth won the award for the fifth consecutive year . They were joined at the prizegiving ceremony in Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny, by McMullen’s, The Crossings, Naas.

MACE Sales Director Alex Banahan said the winning retailers worked tirelessly to achieve high standards and they continuously raise the bar for the industry as a whole.

MACE has 240 stores in Ireland and the Excellence Ireland Quality Association are involved in the auditing process.