Fines imposed in Naas animal remedies case

Fines totalling €44,000 were imposed on directors of a Naas stud farm, a company associated with the stud farm, a Newbridge pharmacy and its director at Naas District Court.

The case was taken by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine against Yeomanstown Stud (Mull Enterprises Ltd.); its directors David O’Callaghan, Gay O’Callaghan and Annette O’Callaghan; Cosgroves Pharmacy and its director Jimmy Cosgrove.

They all pleaded guilty to various breaches of the European Communities Animal Remedies (No. 2) Regulations 2007.

Yeomanstown Stud (Mull Enterprises Ltd.) and its directors pleaded guilty to 32 counts of possession of unauthorised animal remedies, possession of animal remedies designated “veterinary prescription only”, possession of animal remedies designed veterinary prescription only without a veterinary prescription and failure to maintain records.

Cosgroves Pharmacy and its director Jimmy Cosgrove pleaded guilty to 20 counts of supplying prescription only medicines.

Judge Desmond Zaidan fined Yeomanstown Stud and its directors €30,000 on 15 counts and took the rest into consideration.

He also fined Cosgrove’s Pharmacy and its director Jimmy Cosgrove €14,000 with six months to pay on 7 counts and took the rest into consideration.

Recognisance was fixed in the sum of €1,000 in the event of an appeal. A forfeiture order was granted.