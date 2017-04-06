Kildare deaths, April 6 2017

Margaret (Betty) Oxley (née Reid) – 27 Pinevilla, Portarlington.

April 5, late of Ballagh, Monasterevin. At the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Dear wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Noel, Margaret (Mathews), Harold, Emma (James), Caroline(Hayes), Avril(Condell), Sheila(Percy), Yvonne (Parr), brothers, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great- grand children, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews,relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 3pm today, Thursday April 6 with prayers at 10pm. Removal on Friday at 2pm arriving St. John's Church Monasterevin for service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's cemetery, Monasterevin.

Mary O'Meara (née Casey) – Kinnefad, Edenderry, Offaly / Clonaslee, Laois / Edenderry, Kildare.

April 5, in her 104th year. Peacefully at Sancta Maria Nursing Home - Kinnegad. Wife of the late John and mother of the late Margaret and John. Deeply regretted by her sons Gerry, Frank, Joe and Tim, daughters-in-law Mary, Sheila, Assumpta and Mairéad, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home - Kinnefad, Edenderry from 2pm today Thursday April 6 with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am arriving St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.

Doris Coe (née Furney) – Craigy, Bell Harbour, Monasterevin.

April 4, peacefully in Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare. Beloved wife of the late Richie. Predeceased by her son Peter, brother Franks and son-in-law Brian. Sadly missed by her children Vicky, Jennifer, Rodney and Gillian, daughters-in-law Helen and Veronica, son-in-law John, grandchildren Malcom, Geoffrey, Julie, Audrey, Laura and Leon, great-grandchildren George, Isabelle, Rachel, Tyler, Wesley, Harley and Matthew, extended family and friends. Service of Thanksgiving at St John's Church, Monasterevan on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to RNLI and Irish Wheelchair Association.

Adaku Asuoha – Coney Meadows, Coneyborough, Athy

March 2, peacefully, beloved wife of Daniel and loving mother of Samuel, Savour, Victory and Miracle; sadly missed by her loving husband and children, mother, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry, Carlow from 9am on Saturday with removal at 10.15a.m. to St. Michael's Church, Carlow Road, Athy arriving for Funeral Service at 11am followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery (old section).