WATCH: Donadea brothers all set for wingsuit world record attempt

Donadea brothers Stephen and David Duffy are making final preparations for their Irish Wingsuit world record attempt in California this weekend.

The Duffys, along with Marc Daly from Co. Armagh had a visit from RTE before their departure at the Irish Parachute Club in Clonbullogue.

The Kildare siblings will fly their wingsuits from an altitude in excess of 33,000 feet in temperatures of less than -55 degrees Celsius at speeds over 250 Kph.

They will be sky diving from lower altitudes initially before making their way up to larger heights.

Specialised life support systems are required to sustain life at these altitudes.

The team has been training for 18 months for this particular challenge.