Ballysax marble restoration company scoops top national award

A Kildare restoration company was recently honoured at the Micro Business Awards 2017 at a gala dinner in Waterford.

The hotly contested awards saw Ballysax based marble floor restoration and polished concrete company, Marble and Tile, bring home the silverware at the ceremony in Dungarvan on April 1.

Owner, Robert Fleming said; “We are delighted to have received this award. It’s been a very exciting time for our business. We are a great team here at Marble and Tile. We love the work that we do and this award is a testament to that hard work and dedication. It’s a very proud day for us.”

Set up several years ago, the company employs three full time staff and hopes to expand.

The small local business was just one of eleven award winners selected out of a total of 1,000 nominees.

The judging panel of six independent business people included Minster for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O Connor.

Marble and Tile.ie carry out marble floor restoration, cleaning, polishing, sealing and repairs for all natural stone.