Only four patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

There are just four patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

The figure is among the lowest of any hospital in the country, apart from Mayo University Hospital where 3 patients were admitted without a bed being immediately available today.

At Tallaght Hospital 25 patients are being treated on trolleys, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. There are ten patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 29 on trolleys in Tullamore Hospital.