Rathangan commercial rates meeting organised for next week

As the fall out from commercial rate valuations continues to reverberate across Kildare, a Rathangan business man has organised a meeting to discuss this issue.

So far, five public meetings have been organised with one scheduled to take place at the County Kildare Chamber offices in Naas.

The latest public meeting will be held in Rathangan Community Centre next Tuesday, April 11th at 8.30pm.

The meeting will cover the issue of commerical rates for all of Co Kildare, not just Rathangan) All are welcome.

For more information contact Simon Cross 087-2580389.