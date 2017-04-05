Free bus from Naas hotel to Punchestown on Ladies Day

The Osprey Hotel, Naas, in Naas, will have a free bus service to and from Punchestown for Ladies Day.

The bus will run on Friday April 28 for the penultimate day of the Punchestown Festival and will shuttle racegoers for free over and back from the hotel to the racecourse. The festival attracted a record 114,000 people last year and Ladies Day brought the second largest attendance to the venue.

The bus will start to run on the Friday from 1:30pm when it will depart from the hotel and will do return runs again once the second last race of the day has run at Punchestown.