Celbridge couple to hold fundraising hike for Nepalese girls

A Celbridge couple are hosting a 13km fundraising hike this Saturday, April 8, in Glendalough to support girls education in Nepal.

Some 30 friends and family of Gerry and Trish Kerr are already signed up, but all walking enthusiasts are welcome.

The hikers will meet at Upper Lake Car park at 10am.

Gerry and Trish have been sponsoring children with ActionAid for the last 30 years. In April 2016 they visited Sujit, a child they are currently sponsoring in Dharmanghar, Nepal.

The experience prompted them to commit to fundraising for the village. Funds raised from the walk will go towards building a crèche and two school blocks for girls in Dharmanghar, Nepal.

The school blocks will allow girls to finish their education in the home village, and the crèche will provide children with early childhood education, as well as giving mother’s the time to earn an income.

For more information on how to get involved visit actionaid.ie.

