Kildare traffic warning: car flipped on motorway

Kildare motorists are being warned that there may be delays on the M7 northbound between the two Naas motorway exits.

A car overturned in the northbound lane earlier this afternoon. However, it has now been moved to the hard shoulder.

Nevertheless, motorists travelling on the road are advised to exercise caution in the area and be aware that there may be delays.

There has also been a breakdown in the southbound lane between these two junctions, adding to congestion in the area and the usual traffic delays extending from Kill.