Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

There has been a dramatic drop in the level of overcrowding at Naas Hospital.

There are 5 patients on trolleys there today (the figure for yesterday was 13), according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which is the lowest in the Eastern region. There are 26 people on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital and 19 at both the Mater and St. James’s.

In Tullamore there are 32 patients on trolleys and the figure for Portlaoise is 11.