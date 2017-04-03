Car crime blitz in Caragh

A total of four cars were broken into and another one stolen in Caragh last weekend.

The incidents took place between about 6pm on Sunday and early this morning in the Old Chapel Wood and Gingerstown Park residential areas.

A toolkit was stolen from an Audi car at Old Chapel Wood and a DVD player was taken from a car parked in a driveway at Gingerstown Park. Also in Gingerstown Park a Sat Nav was stolen from a car. Two pairs of sunglasses and a sum of cash were taken from an unsecured car in Old Chapel Wood.

A black-coloured Kia Carens car was taken from Gingerstown Park before 7am this morning. The vehicle’s registration is 151-KE-1412.