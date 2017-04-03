Endoscopy waiting list at Naas Hospital "a scandal"

The number of people awaiting an endoscopy test at Naas Hospital has been criticised.

An endoscopy examination allows a doctor to examine a patient’s stomach by means of a camera inserted via the mouth.

Former Labour Party TD Emmet Stagg, a current party rep in Kildare North, has described the waiting list in Naas as “scandalous”. He said 8% of all patients in the State awaiting the test are on the list at Naas Hospital. It amounts to 1380 patients.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said that €5m. has been dedicated to tackling waiting lists – with the aim of ensuring that no patient will be waiting more than 18 months for a day case procedure by June 30 next. He also said another €10m. has been earmarked to reduce other waiting lists.