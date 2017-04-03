Endoscopy waiting list at Naas Hospital "a scandal"
1380 patients await test in Naas Hospital
Naas General Hospital
The number of people awaiting an endoscopy test at Naas Hospital has been criticised.
An endoscopy examination allows a doctor to examine a patient’s stomach by means of a camera inserted via the mouth.
Former Labour Party TD Emmet Stagg, a current party rep in Kildare North, has described the waiting list in Naas as “scandalous”. He said 8% of all patients in the State awaiting the test are on the list at Naas Hospital. It amounts to 1380 patients.
Minister for Health Simon Harris said that €5m. has been dedicated to tackling waiting lists – with the aim of ensuring that no patient will be waiting more than 18 months for a day case procedure by June 30 next. He also said another €10m. has been earmarked to reduce other waiting lists.
