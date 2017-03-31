Taoiseach to address Kildare Brexit meeting

TAOISEACH, Enda Kenny will address a county Kildare meeting on Brexit on Monday, April 10.

The Fine Gael party is organising the meeting to take place at the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, starting at 7.00pm.

Fine Gael Kildare North spokesperson, Elizabeth O’Keeffe, said the meeting is one of a number which have been organised by the party around the country.

Invitations are being sent out to a wide variety of bodies and sectoral interests, including agriculture, industry, horse racing and other business group.

The attendance will include MEP, Mairead McGuinness, Dail deputies, Martin Heydon and Bernard Durkan, North Kildare Chamber CEO, Allan Shine and Gerry McCormack, from the trade union Siptu.