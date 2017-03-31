Liz is crowned Kildare's 'Boldest Woman'

“Four years after mum’s death, and Liz is still a rock to our family. I really believe if anyone deserves this award, it is my aunty Liz.”

These are the words of Mark Pender, nephew of Liz Howe - winner of the Kildare's ‘Boldest Woman’ competition, held to mark Women's International Day.

“ Liz has been a rock to my family since the death of my father in 1998. She was there for my mum, when she was at her lowest after my dad’s death, and helped my family to get back up on our feet. Always there for us, and when my mum died in 2013 she was a rock again to our family.

“She took over the care of my disabled brother, arriving at our home at 7.30am each morning, to make sure Jay was ready for his day ahead, and doing all of this while she looked after her own son, who was diagnosed with cancer,” he said.

Judge Elaine Crowley said; “The final decision was incredibly tough because the nominees were all amazing women. Liz is a deserving winner however. She is representative of so many women, who in a very low key way, make a real and important difference in people’s lives. I was blown away by her ability to give so generously of her time to others when she could have been forgiven for withdrawing to deal with the health issues within her own family. Liz made a bold decision to change her life, taking on more responsibilities solely to help others. There is no bolder decision that .”

Competition organiser, Fiona McLoughlin Healy congratulated Liz and all the worthy nominees.

“The competition demonstrates that we live beside, are friends with or are related to some incredible women who make bold decisions that help our community in a real and significant way.

“I would like to thank Urban Escape in Newbridge, Hartes Restaurant in Kildare and Buy Design Boutique in Crookstown for generously rewarding our winner,” she said.

Liz was presented with her prize at Newbridge Silverware yesterday afternoon.