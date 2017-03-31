There has been a fall in the number of patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital. A total of 17 patients are being treated on trolleys today – 8 less than yesterday.

Overcrowding is worst in the Eastern region at St. James’s Hospital and Tallaght Hospital. There are 25 patients on trolleys at each.

At Portlaoise Hospital there are 11 patients on trolleys while the figure at Tullamore, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, is 25.