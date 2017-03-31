Athy school extension will cost €10m

A planned 600 student extension to Athy Community College will cost €10m.

The Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board has been asked by the Department of Education to undertake the work.

Kildare South’s Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon says the project will be “a massive investment for the whole town of Athy.”

He said the creation of a 1,000 student school at ACC in addition to the extension at Ard Scoil na Trionoide will cater for the increased demand in the area for secondary school places for many years to come.

He said he is hopeful that a design team will be appointed as part of the process to provide an extension at the Cross & Passion College, Kilcullen.