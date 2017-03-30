AIB buildings in Naas on sale for €3 million

The building housing the AIB branch on Naas Main Street has gone on sale with a price tag of €3 million.

The three-storey building, which is currently leased by the bank, sits on a third of an acre site. It currently brings in €250,000 per year in rent.

There are 25 car parking spaces to the rear of the building, which is occupied by the bank’s retail business on the ground floor, with offices above.

Savills are handling the sale, which is likely to appeal to investors.