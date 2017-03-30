Overcrowding worsens at Naas Hospital
Health
Naas General Hospital
There’s been an increase in the level of overcrowding at Naas Hospital.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there are 25 people being treated on trolleys today – two more than yesterday.
Only one facility in the Dublin/Kildare region (Tallaght Hospital with 31 patients) has more patients on trolleys than Naas.
At Tullamore Hospital there are 26 patients on trolleys while the figure for Portlaoise is 4.
