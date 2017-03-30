New Naas school decision due soon

A decision on planning permission for the new second level school planned for Naas is due on April 23.

The Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (formerly the VEC) sought planning permission for the school at Millennium Park almost a year ago for the 10,450 square metre building.

More recently Kildare County Council sought additional information about the development and this has been provided by the design team.

According to former Labour TD and Kildare North party representative Emmet Stagg, KCC wanted clarification relating to the provision of a pedestrian crossing, an access road off the roundabout on Millennium Park Road and the need for additional car parking spaces at the school. Information was also sought about capacity constraints on surface sewer infrastructure, provision of wayleaves for surface sewers and flood mitigation measures.