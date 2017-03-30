Newbridge group appeal for food, tents and vouchers for homeless

A local Newbridge volunteer group is appealing for donations of food, vouchers, pop up tents and sleeping bags for the homeless.

The Dining Room, which sets up a stall outside the Town Hall every Wednesday and Friday night has almost run out of supplies. It helps those who are homeless, and those who are struggling financially.

In a facebook update posted by the group last night it said: "Extremely busy at the table tonight, ran out of food by the end of the night, plenty of warm clothes and sleeping bags handed out.

“We are almost running out of food, again we're asking for your help, noodles, cuppa soups, custard, rice, jelly pots, healthy bars, we will accept vouchers in lue of money if this makes it easier for you to donate & we'll do the shopping.”

The group said it was also in need of pop up tents and sleeping bags if anyone has spare ones lying around.

The Dining Room called on anyone who has offered boys clothes, to get them in as soon as possible.

“Once again from all at The Dining Room-Newbridge, thank you so much for your continued support,” it said.

People can get in touch by logging on to The Dining Room facebook page