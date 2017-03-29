Castledermot tops county Kildare rent rise table

THE south Kildare town of Castledermot experienced the largest annual increase in average housing rent in county Kildare up to the fourth quarter of 2016, according to Leinster Leader analysis of official figures.

Figures from the Rental Tenancies Board, released today (March 29) show that average monthly rent for all property/all bedroom types in Castledermot rose 18% to €761 over the year.

Look at the list average rents in 415 towns and county areas around the State, Castledermot recorded the twelfth highest percentage rise, which in actual money terms was €116.

But the rent there is below the national average, which is used to calculate Rent Pressure Zones.

There were rent increases in 93% of towns and counties in the State.

There were also large rises for Kill (11.7% to €1,084), Athy (10.9% to €677), and Rathangan (10.4% to €811).

The lowest increases were in Maynooth (1.7% to €1,141), Leixlip (2.4% to €1,129), and Kilcock (5.2% to €944).

There were annual rises in Clane (8.6% to €982), Newbridge (8.4% to €929), Kilcullen (7.5% to €923), Naas (7.4% to €1,045), Celbridge (7.3% to €1,103), Monasterevin (7.2% to €795) and Sallins (7.1% to €1025).

County wise, Kildare saw average rents rising 6.5% to €977, a nominal increase of €60.

The figures indicate a tendency for lower percentage increases in the more expensive towns but looking at % changes between Q3 and Q4 2016, there were increases in all but Maynooth (-0.61% drop) and Leixlip (-0.79% drop).

In the final quarter of 2016, Kilcock rents rose most, by 3.88%, followed by Castledermot (2.88%), Rathangan (2.64%) and Clane (1.91%).