Plans for new special needs unit and extension at Newbridge school

St. Conleth’s Infant School, and St Conleth & Mary’s Primary School have lodged plans for a large school extension, special needs unit and new general purpose hall.

They want to put in place a temporary 20 classroom building, which would be removed when the project is completed.

The board of management also wants to remove the existing single storey prefab on completion of the development, as well as refurbishing and extending the primary school.

This will consist of a new two-storey building providing nine classrooms, the reconfiguration and refurbishment of five classrooms and the refurbishment and extension of the infant school.

This element will consist of a new two-storey building providing nine classrooms; a new double height general purpose hall and support spaces; reconfiguration and refurbishment of seven classrooms and associated spaces in the existing school building, a new special needs unit comprising three special needs classrooms.

Outside there will be four ball courts, junior play areas, a secure hard and soft play area, sensory garden, 66 car park spaces, as well as the widening of the existing entrance.

A new opening is proposed in the existing boundary wall to accommodate the re-configured exit off the main Naas Road to the South/Eastern boundary of the site.

The plans were lodged yesterday, March 28 and are currently being validated by Kildare County Council. Once all the documents are declared in order, the application will become valid.

Submissions can be made by May 01, and a decision is due on May 22.