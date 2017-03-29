Delays at Naas Hospital

There has been a slight increase in the number of patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital.

Twenty three patients are without a bed there today, two more than yesterday.

Delays are worst in the Kildare-Dublin area at the Mater Hospital, where 37 patients are on trolleys.

The lowest figure (ten) is at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

In Portlaoise there are only 7 people on trolleys while the figure at Tullamore is 24.