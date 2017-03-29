Straffan Foroige Club information meeting

An information night is being held next week to inform people about the new Straffan Foróige Club.

Members, Orla and Noirin from Straffan, and Alan Judge from Foróige are inviting interested adults to become mentors and volunteers in a new youth club in the community centre.

The information night will be held in the community centre at 9pm on Wedensday, April 5 where there will be a short presentation and information session.

"It will be an expression of interest and information night for adults in the Straffan community where you will find out about the opportunities available for teens from Foróige, the largest youth organisation in the country," said Mr Judge.

If you would like to know more before the meeting check out www.foroige.ie or contact Alan the Development Officer for Foróige in Laois and Kildare on 086 6384199 or email alan.judge@foroige.ie