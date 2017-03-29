Free events at Naas Easter Parade

The annual Naas Easter Parade takes place on Easter Sunday (April 16 at 3pm). It coincides with Cruinniu na Casca, a day celebrating culture and creativity organised by Kildare County Council and the highlight of which will be a free family event.

This event will be hosted at the Osprey Hotel after the parade and it will feature a comedy show, a magician, a story teller and Rua –the friendly library reading squirrel.

Deborah Callaghan, of Naas Easter Parade, is the third generation of her family to be involved in arranging the parade, says that the 2017 parade will be themed as the Meeting Place of the Kings, which translates as Naas.

The parade is popular with local businesses and the overall winner will take home €400 and the Callaghan Perpetual Trophy for twelve months.

Additonally, as part of Crinniu na Casca, one of the parade entrants will win a glass trophy and €250 for the float which best reflects the theme.