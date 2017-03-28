21 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

There are 21 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

However Tallaght Hospital is the worst affected by overcrowding in the eastern region with 31 patients on trolleys.

There are 27 patients on trolleys at the Mater Hospital and 24 on trolleys at St. James’s Hospital, also Dublin.

Overcrowding is less of a problem at Portlaoise and Tullamore where 18 and 14 patients respectively are on trolleys.