€21.4m for projects in Naas, Sallins and Maynooth

A total of €21.4m has been earmarked for projects in Naas, Sallins and Maynooth.

Minister Simon Coveney announced the allocations today.

"The recently announced grants to address infrastructural deficits in North Kildare will address the requirements as set out by Kildare County Council in Naas, Sallins and Maynooth" said Dep Bernard Durkan.

"Of the total, €6 million has been allocated to Naas for the Inner Relief Road, €900,000 to Sallins for development of community and recreational facilities, as outlined to the Minister when he met a delegation of Councillors from the Naas Municipal District in 2016 and €14.5 million to Maynooth for the construction of the Eastern Relief Road and the required bridge over the Royal Canal and Railway.”

The North Kildare TD said the announcement is very important and “a welcome development which hopefully will address infrastructural deficiencies which have been evident for many years.”

He pointed out these deficiencies were evident long before the down-turn in the economy, but the onset of the economic crash delayed the required remedial action.

Deputy Durkan concluded that "it is now hoped that the much needed housing requirements of the County will be attended to in early date."