Preparations underway for Newbridge parish raceday

There will be plenty to look forward to on Sunday May 14 when the Curragh stages the annual Newbridge Parishes Family Race Day.

Well in excess of €500,000 has been raised for worthwhile projects from this very success fund raising initiative. The race day coincides with the Curragh’s opening weekend of the season.

Fr Paul Dempsey, Parish Priest of Newbridge commented; “Over the years the Parishes Race Day has proved a great success and received huge support from the people of the parish. We are looking forward to a wonderful day out again this year and thank people in anticipation of their support”.

Construction on the new €65m revamp is well underway, but the Curragh racecourse insists the new temporary facilities will be of the highest standard for racegoers. The racecourse is limited to daily attendances of 6,000 people due to planning conditions.

Racing starts at 2.15pm, sponsored by Cross’ SuperValu Newbridge, Keadeen Hotel, PG Duffy & Sons Citroen and Naas/ Newbridge Car Parks.

A variety of free entertainment for children during the afternoon while there will be a packed programme of live music from a variety of local bands and musicians.

Children from local sports clubs have been invited to take part in exhibition games during the afternoon, which will take place between races on the racetrack with all participates receiving a memento.

Admission is €15, seniors and under 25s €8 while under 16s are free. A special family admission ticket is available for €20 with a donation from every ticket purchased going to the Parishes fund raising initiative

A fund raising raffle will again take place with tickets available from Newbridge Parish Centre. The Curragh will stage 18 race days from May to September this year.