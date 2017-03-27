Kildare accident victim laid to rest

A man killed in a car accident on the Maynooth-Dunboyne road is being laid to rest today.

Ronnie Breen (39), Moyglare Road, Maynooth, died in the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision on the R157, Maynooth to Dunboyne Road at approximately 9.00 am on March 22,

Mr Breen was the sole occupant, collided with a pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Our Lady's Hospital, Navan.

This stretch of road, near Dunboyne, was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators at the time.

Formerly from Tallaght, Mr Breen is survived by his partner, Noreen, who is expecting, sons, Mark and Killian, parents Ronald and Linda, sister, Janice, grandmother, Elizabeth and other relatives and friends.

He is being laid to rest today in Laraghbryan Cemetery after requiem mass in St Mary’s Church, Maynooth. The family have asked that any donations go to Pieta House. Gardai have appealed for witnesses who should contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-8010600, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.