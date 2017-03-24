Fined for graffiti damage at rail station in Kildare

A 22 year old Clane resident has been fined €400 for criminal damage by graffiti in Sallins.

The man, Anthony Ennis, 8 The Drive, Collegewood Park, Clane, has also paid back Irish Rail just over €2000 in damages after he put graffiti on its property on September 15 2015

At Naas District Court on March 23, Mr Ennis was also fined €1,000 for selling and supplying drugs.

The Court was told that he has sprayed graffiti at Sallins Rail station and on the same day, had painted the letters POR on a bridge restoration sign at Kerdiffstown, Sallins.

On January 11 2016, Gardai searched his house in Clane and found a quantity of cocaine, valued at €175, €135 worth of cannabis, as well as €1,015 in cash and spray paint.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that €2,107 had been paid to Irish Rail to pay for the damage.

The question was raised as to what POR stood for.

Tim Kennelly, solicitor, representing Mr Ennis, said that his client wrote those particular letters because he was good at them as an artist.

Mr Kennelly said that a Probation Services report on Mr Ennis was “quite positive.”

Mr Kennelly said that Mr Ennis had just got a job in the construction of marquees.

He had no previous convictions.