Former Newbridge restaurant up for lease

The former Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) restaurant in Newbridge is up for lease.

The ready to go restaurant is located beside Whitewater Shopping Centre and has seating for up to 108 diners. Covering 211sq.m, it’s on the market with CME auctioneers.

The restaurant closed in September 2016 with the loss of ten jobs.

Abrakebabra Investments Ltd (AIL Group) is the company behind a group of Irish fastfood franchises. It was in charge of the GBK franchise at the centre and also looks after Abrakebabra, O'Brien's Sandwich Bar and The Bagel Factory.

Speaking at the time, AIL Managing Director, David Zebedee said the closure was out of its control because the UK parent company of GBK had bought out the Irish GBK franchises. He said the parent company only wanted to concentrate on the six Dublin restaurants, and didn't want to keep the Newbridge outlet.

He said staff received all their entitlements and redundancies.

Mr Zebedee said the Newbridge restaurant had been doing well and the decision had not been taken due to lack of business.

“The unit is fully fitted out and offers a great opportunity for another restaurant to avail of. It will be going on the market and we have already been in discussions with a number of outlets. It will reopen,” he said.