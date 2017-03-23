Naas waste facility wants to treble its intake

The owners of a Naas facility want to treble the amount of waste they take in every year.

Christopher and Catherine Dolly have applied to Kildare County Council to increase the annual waste intake on-site from 7,000 to 21,000 tonnes per annum.

The facility is located at Osberstown Industrial Park, Naas.

The application was lodged on March 15 and is currently being validated by Kildare County Council.

The local authority carries this process out with all planning applications to make sure all the documents are in order before they can be registered as a complete application.

Submissions can be made by April 18, and a decision is expected by May 9.