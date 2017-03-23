Plans for Kildare Relay for Life at Punchestown well underway

Preparations for Kildare Relay for Life 2017 are well underway with a change of venue to Punchestown Racecourse Racecourse.

“We are extremely grateful to the Curragh Racecourse for the last three years, and indeed last year alone surpassed all expectations when a cheque for almost €113,000 was presented to the Irish Cancer Society (ICS),” said Chairman, Peter O’Neill.

“Now we must look to the magnificent facilities at Punchestown and we look forward to working closely with management there.”

This year’s theme is “Celebrate, Remember, Fight back”. The event will be held on August 19 and 20.

Mr O’Neill pointed out Punchestown is a very central location and is within easy reach of all parts of County Kildare.

“Relay is looking forward to increasing on last years teams, which numbered fifty, but many parts of the county were not represented and we hope rectify that statistic in 2017,” he said.

A team recruitment meeting is arranged for Wednesday April 5 at 8pm in Newbridge Town FC.

Comprehensive information will be distributed at this meeting and also Relay members can travel to meet interested people in their own locations.

Anyone who would like further information can call Peter O'Neill on 0872422380