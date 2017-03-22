Newbridge Travellers organise public meeting

A group of local Newbridge Travellers are organising a public meeting at Newbridge Town Hall next Tuesday, March 28.

They feel they have been treated unfairly by the settled community, and want to highlight the problems they face on a daily basis with discrimination.

Just recently, the group said they had been asked to leave two public houses without any justification.

Members of the public, the gardai, publicans and local councillors have been invited to attend.

The meeting begins at 7pm.

Newbridge Traveller, James Stokes said they wanted to raise human rights issues facing the Traveller community.

“All we want is to be treated the same as everyone else. I can go into a pub on my own in Newbridge, no problem, but if I bring two or three of my friends along, they won't serve us,” he said.

“They are breaking the law. I have no problem if someone is asked to leave for a genuine reason, the same as anyone else, but that's not what's happening.”

He said if Travellers were allowed to drink in their own local towns, then you wouldn't have big groups travelling to other areas.

He pointed court cases had been won by Travellers against publicans, but it wasn't about the money or compensation.

He said several years ago, a local Traveller won a case against a pub and he donated the €3,000 awarded to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.