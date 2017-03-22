Children at a Naas school can't scoot to class because they have no footpath

Children at a Naas school were unable to participate in “Scoot to School Day” today because there is no footpath to their building.

Killashee Multi Denominational National School Principal Maura Scully said: “As a school community we really need the footpath for the health and well being of our children. We are working with local representatives to try to find a solution to the situation”.

Established three years ago by the Green Schools Programme, the Scoot to School Day is a great way to make the journey to school active, sustainable and fun. During that time, thousands of students around the country have scooted to school.

Unfortunately, this Naas school said the children could not scoot to school without placing themselves in danger.

Parents dropped their children off with their scooters and they scooted around an obstacle course, which has been set up in the school yard, giving the children at least the opportunity to partly participate in this healthy, enjoyable activity.

All children, parents, school staff and nearby residents are hoping that by this time next year, there will be a footpath to Killashee school and students will be able to walk, cycle or scoot to school.