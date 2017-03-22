Clane Tidy Towns planning major spring clean

Local community workers are organising a major Spring Clean in the town on Saturday April 8.

In conjunction with Tidy Towns groups in North Kildare and TÍr na Móna, Clane Tidy Towns is planning its Spring Clean Launch.

People can meet at the Abbey on Main Street at 10am. Clane Tidy Towns will provide the tools, but need your help to get the year off to a great start. New helpers and ideas are always welcome.

Alternatively, resident’s associations can concentrate on cleaning out the ditches and roadsides adjacent to their estates.

Resident Associations can then contact Cllr. Pádraig McEvoy on 086 8658262 to organise disposal of the rubbish collected from the ditches.

Tuesday evening clean-ups will re-commence on Tuesday April 11 at 7pm. Participants are asked to meet at the Abbey, Main Street.

Volunteers are welcome to come along and give a hand any Tuesday evening.