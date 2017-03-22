Green light for Celbridge hotel plans

The entrance to the Celbridge Manor Hotel is to get a facelift after Kildare County Council yesterday gave the green light for the plans.

Country Manor Hotels Ltd are going to take out 36 existing car parking spaces and develop a landscaped area, including the provision of a fountain and the resurfacing of the tarmacadamed area within the forecourt to the immediate front of the hotel with pebbles.

The hotel is a protected structure.