Green light for Celbridge hotel plans

New fountain

Niamh O'Donoghue

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Email:

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

Green light for Celbridge hotel plans

Celbridge Manor Hotel

The entrance to the Celbridge Manor Hotel is to get a facelift after Kildare County Council yesterday gave the green light for the plans.

Country Manor Hotels Ltd are going to take out 36 existing car parking spaces and develop a landscaped area, including the provision of a fountain and the resurfacing of the tarmacadamed area within the forecourt to the immediate front of the hotel with pebbles.  

The hotel is a protected structure.

 