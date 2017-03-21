Allenwood and Celbridge stores win top awards

Spar stores in Celbridge and Allenwood are among a small group of retailers from around the country who have been honoured at the fifth annual SPAR Top of the Tree Retail Awards.

The awards programme recognises outstanding retail practice in customer care, off-licence, butchery, fruit and veg and delicatessen.

Allenwood was awarded its accolade for its forecourt, while Celbridge received two awards – one for its forecourt, the other for its delicatessen.

Retailer Seán Heaphy said: “These awards are recognition of our staff commitment to the stores and our desire and ambition to keep providing the highest level of service to our loyal customers. I would like to also take the opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their business.”

Colin Donnelly, SPAR National Sales Director, BWG Foods (owners and operators of the SPAR and SPAR Express brands in Ireland) added: “SPAR retailers strive for excellence in every aspect of their service to their shoppers and the local communities in which they are embedded. In meeting the exacting standards of the Top of the Tree programme, our retailers illustrate their commitment to being industry leaders in the convenience retail sector and their focus on exceeding customer expectations.

“I congratulate H2 Group SPAR Celbridge and H2 Group SPAR Allenwood on this outstanding achievement.”

The award winners