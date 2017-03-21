Kildare's young leaders of the future attend Dublin conference

Students from Naas, Kilcock and Athy attended the recent national Student Leadership Conference organised by Ceist, the trust managing 107 voluntary Catholic secondary schools nationwide.

Over 250 pupils from schools all over Ireland attended the conference in Dublin where they shared experiences and viewpoints on life and living in Ireland and on leadership in their schools and communities.

The event was also attended by Minister for Education Richard Bruton and Archbishop of Dublin, Dr. Diarmuid Martin.

Maria Corr, Andrina Faherty, Eimear Ryan, Ciara Jacob, Eimear O'Neill and teacher Margaret Humphreys from St Mary's College, Naas

Carolyn O'Loughlin (5th Year Year Head), Conor Lane, Dr Marie Griffin, CEO of Ceist, Aedin Slattery, Niamh Langley from Scoil Dara, Kilcock

Students from Ardscoil na Trionoide, Athy pictured with CEO of Ceist, Dr Marie Griffin. Photos: Tim Kinsella