More patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

The number of patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital has more than doubled since yesterday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there are 22 patients on trolleys at Naas today; though overcrowding is worse at both St. James’s and the Mater in Dublin.

Last week the Health Service Executive implemented its escalation policy, advising patients to, where possible, visit a GP instead of Naas Hospital. This is still in force.

At Mullingar and Portlaoise respectively there are 19 and 17 patients being treated on trolleys.