PROPERTY FOCUS: Landmark €1m Monasterevin property for sale

A landmark property has come on the market in Monasterevin with a price tag of €1m.

The Monasterevin Town Centre is for sale by private treaty and the sitting tenants are not affected.

GVA Donal O’Buachalla said the mixed use investment property offers an excellent opportunity “to add value through active asset management.”

The investment comprises eight retail units and nine residential units, which form part of the Monasterevin Town Centre development comprising Watermill Square and Watermill Place.

The current rent is €112,683.57 a year, which represents a net yield of 10.6%.

The property also a number of vacant units, offering an opportunity to increase the annual income.

The property is located in the centre of Monasterevin town, on both sides of Main Street, at the junction of Market Square.

For further information contact GVA Donal O Buachalla.