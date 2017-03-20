Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

Overcrowding has eased at Naas Hospital, where nine patients are being treated on trolleys today.

The problem of hospital overcrowding is less significant in most hospitals across the Eastern region today – except at Tallaght, where 17 patients are being treated on trolleys.

There are no patients on trolleys at Beaumont and just 3 at St. James’s Hospital. There are 22 and 21 at Portlaoise and Tullamore respectively.